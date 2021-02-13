#OccupyLekki Protest Live Updates: Heavy Security At Toll Gates As Tension Rises In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed its men to the Lekki toll plaza along the Lekki-Epe expressway.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2021

The planned protest slated for today over the move to reopen Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos State is generating tension in Lagos State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the protest has yet to commence as of 7:24 am on Saturday while protesters have yet to converge on the venue.

Vehicles were seen moving freely in the area on Saturday morning. A group of journalists could be seen at the venue of the protests.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Nigerian government, the state government, and the police command had vowed to resist any protest to avoid a repeat of the October 2020 protest which led to massive destruction of properties in the state.

DailyTrust reports that the concessionaire of the Lekki Toll Gates, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), also urged the protesters to reconsider their stance.

The State Judicial Panel of Enquiry had granted LCC’s request to take repossession of the toll gates at Lekki-Epe expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge. However, the panel was divided over the decision.



Following the decision, the organizers of the #EndSARS began to mobilize for another round of protest tagged; #OccupyLekki while another pro-government group also launched a counter move with #DefendLagos and #DemNoBornDemPapaWell.

As of the time of filing this report, heavily armed mobile police officers were still at the toll gates while vehicles were passing at the gates unhindered.

