#OccupyLekkiTollgate: Let’s Know If We Are In Military Regime – Macaroni Reacts To Police Arrest

Macaroni said the decision to reopen the toll gate is the height of disrespect to those who lost their lives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2021

Nigerian Comedian and activist, Debo Adebayo, known as Mr Macaroni, has slammed the Nigerian government over the arrest of #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters, including himself.

Macaroni confirmed on his Instagram live session that he was whisked away in a black maria before the police seized phones.

The police deployed its operatives to the toll gate on Friday in an apparent show of force.

In the early hours of Saturday, the police pounced on peaceful protesters and locked them in a black maria.

Macaroni said the decision to reopen the toll gate is the height of disrespect to those who lost their lives.

He said, “In a circular, the attorney general stated that everyone has a right to protest but observe COVID-19 protocols.

“You are saying it’s our right but you’re restricting us. You’ll be arrested if you’re at the toll gate. I’m doing this live to show you that some of us have been arrested.

“The democracy our governors, president are enjoying, some people fought for it. Let us know if we are in a military regime.

"As a president, how on earth will you think the opening of toll gate is one of the things to do? Till now, what justice has come out from that panel? You are bullying youth representatives at the panel. How on earth do you think opening this toll gate is the next line of action."

The police had arrested some of the protesters around 7:50 am, SaharaReporters gathered.

SaharaReporters, New York

