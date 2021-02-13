Police Arrest Comedian MrMacaroni, Others Over #OccupyLekkiTollGate Protest

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2021

A Comedian, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, was on Saturday arrested by the Lagos State Police Command over the #OccupyLekkiTollGate, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Though details of his arrest are still sketchy, a friend of the comedian said he was arrested at the Lekki Tollgate.

“He was harassed as well, they picked him up at the toll plaza and was put inside their Black Maria vehicle,” he said.

The plan to hold #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest started after the controversial ruling of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry to reopen the Lekki toll gate.

The panel, headed by Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge, on Saturday, ruled in favour of the Lekki Concession Company, LCC, to repossess the toll plaza for repairs and insurance claims.



The ruling was supported by five members out of the nine-man panel, with four other members, including Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and the youth representatives opposing the ruling.

The police have also arrested about 20 other protesters at the toll gate on Saturday.

