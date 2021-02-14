Kidnapped Rivers NTA Reporter Regains Freedom

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the release of Mrs. Chidiebere Onyia, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Woji, Rivers State last Tuesday, by her kidnappers.

Onyia, a nursing mother and an employee of the Nigeria Television Authority, Port Harcourt Zonal office, spent five days in captivity.

The kidnappers had blocked her vehicle and taken her away, leaving her colleagues who were with her behind.

Confirming the development, the spokesman for the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement on Sunday, described Ovia’s release as a Valentine’s Day gift.

According to Omoni, the kidnappers abandoned Ovia and fled on sighting the police.

He attributed the development to the police, saying the intense pressure mounted by the police paid off eventually.

The police statement was titled ‘The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State chapter receives Valentine gift as Chidiebere regains freedom.’

It reads, “The Rivers State Police Command is pleased to announce the unconditional release of Chidiebere Onyia, a reporter with NTA Port Harcourt who was kidnapped last week. The rescue was made possible due to the intense pressure mounted by the Command as directed by the authority.

“Her abductors on seeing the red flag and oblivious of the fact that were closing in on them, however bowed to the seeming pressure and abandoned her, from where she was sighted and rescued.

“She is currently receiving medical attention and will be debriefed and released to reunite with her waiting family. Recall that upon abduction, the Command assured and reassured the family, NUJ and the civil society groups that, with the strategies in place, she would be released in record time.

“Keeping faith with that assurance, we are proud to announce that she regained her freedom today 14/2/2021 at about 1130hrs, being our modest gift to the pen profession. We urge you to sustain the bonding with the command, as we remain resolute in providing the enabling environment for all to realize their full potential in the state.”

Also, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Stanley Job, said, "This is what we have been praying, for her to return, especially as she is a nursing mother."

However, SaharaReporters could not confirm if any ransom was paid before she was released.