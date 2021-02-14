Police Blame Bank For Kidnap Of Its Worker In Katsina

The bank staff was (sic) staying outside the metropolitan area, in fact on the outskirts of Funtua that is insecurity prone and the bandits kidnapped him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2021

The Katsina State Police Command has blamed one of the old generation banks for the abduction of one of its workers living at Shagari quarters on the outskirts of Funtua, Katsina State, last Thursday.

According to the Nation, the spokesman for the command, Superintendent Gambo Isah, said the failure of the bank to provide decent and secure accommodation for their staff members often exposes them to several security risks

He said, “The bank staff was (sic) staying outside the metropolitan area, in fact on the outskirts of Funtua that is insecurity prone and the bandits kidnapped him.

“In fact, I have called to speak with the manager of the bank.

“For somebody who is new in an environment where he is not an indigene of Katsina not even from the North to be employed by the organisation and left to hang out in any questionable environment does not speak good of such organisation.

“The banks must have to secure a very good environment for its staff like what we used to have in other organisations.

“Even in the Police, we have barracks, yes, a bank like this should have accommodation or quarters, even if it’s a ranted one that they put their staff so that adequate security could be provided for them.

“An accommodation that is not suitable by a bank for its staff is very unfortunate.”

The PPRO further called on the citizens not to raise false alarms, while assuring that security agencies were working hard to tackle banditry in the state.

Some gunmen around 11.15pm in Shagari Quarters in Funtua, Katsina State, had on Thursday kidnapped an employee of an old generation bank, who was identified as Mr. Alex, and two daughters of one Alhaji Hassan Fari, a resident, who slumped and died during the attack.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police DPO Shoots Amotekun Operative For Arresting Fulani Herdsmen Who Destroyed Farm
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollGate: Power-drunk Lagos Police Commissioner Lacks The Right To Stop Peaceful Protesters —Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Family of Man Arrested By SARS Cries Out After Police Fail To Produce Him Seven Months After
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Allegedly Burying Teenage Boy Alive In Kano
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police Police Warn Families Of Kidnap Victims Not To Negotiate Ransom With Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Police Neutralise Boko Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment Nigerians React As Ronke Odusanya's Husband Demands DNA Test
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hausa/Yoruba Clash: Four Feared Killed As Residents Allege Soldiers Only Protect Hausa In Ibadan
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity We’ll Protect Ourselves From Fulani Herdsmen If Buhari, Abiodun Fail To Do So—Ogun Monarch
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Three Farmers in Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Tollgate: Arrest Bala Mohammed, Abbas, Not Protesters, Says HURIWA
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Sex Scandal: Pastor Adeboye Fails To Honour Invitation To Speak At Apostle Suleman’s Church Programme
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Sex Scandal: Pastor Petitions CAC To Remove Apostle Suleman As Overseer, Shut Down Church
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollgate: Let’s Know If We Are In Military Regime – Macaroni Reacts To Police Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Impeachment Trial: Donald Trump Acquitted By Senate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: Let The Truth Be Told About Helen Prest!
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Politicians Shouldn’t Contest Power Like Planning Coup – Jonathan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS We Can Use Force On Protesters When Required – Defence Minister Reacts To Lekki Tollgate Protest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad