Police Blame Bank For Kidnap Of Its Worker In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has blamed one of the old generation banks for the abduction of one of its workers living at Shagari quarters on the outskirts of Funtua, Katsina State, last Thursday.

According to the Nation, the spokesman for the command, Superintendent Gambo Isah, said the failure of the bank to provide decent and secure accommodation for their staff members often exposes them to several security risks

He said, “The bank staff was (sic) staying outside the metropolitan area, in fact on the outskirts of Funtua that is insecurity prone and the bandits kidnapped him.

“In fact, I have called to speak with the manager of the bank.

“For somebody who is new in an environment where he is not an indigene of Katsina not even from the North to be employed by the organisation and left to hang out in any questionable environment does not speak good of such organisation.

“The banks must have to secure a very good environment for its staff like what we used to have in other organisations.

“Even in the Police, we have barracks, yes, a bank like this should have accommodation or quarters, even if it’s a ranted one that they put their staff so that adequate security could be provided for them.

“An accommodation that is not suitable by a bank for its staff is very unfortunate.”

The PPRO further called on the citizens not to raise false alarms, while assuring that security agencies were working hard to tackle banditry in the state.

Some gunmen around 11.15pm in Shagari Quarters in Funtua, Katsina State, had on Thursday kidnapped an employee of an old generation bank, who was identified as Mr. Alex, and two daughters of one Alhaji Hassan Fari, a resident, who slumped and died during the attack.