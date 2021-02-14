Reps Consider Bill Seeking To Disqualify Journalists Without Media Degree

When amended, the new law will provide that "only a person who has a first degree, Higher National Diploma in Journalism, Media Arts or Communication, or postgraduate certificate shall practise as a journalist."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2021

The House of Representatives is working on a bill seeking to raise the qualification for journalism practice in Nigeria, making it compulsory for practitioners to have degrees or diploma in media-related courses.

The proposal is contained in the Nigerian Press Council Amendment Bill 2019 sponsored by Mr Francis Agbo, slated for second reading.

The bill, a copy of which our correspondent obtained, particularly seeks to amend Sections 19 (1) (a), 19 (1) (b), 21 (5) (a), 21 (5) (b) and 35 of the Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128 LFN 2004.

When amended, the new law will provide that "only a person who has a first degree, Higher National Diploma in Journalism, Media Arts or Communication, or postgraduate certificate shall practise as a journalist."

It would also increase the punishment and fine for untrained and fake journalists, Punch reports.

Paragraph (a) of Section 19 (1) will be deleted and replaced with a new one that reads, "19(1)(a) he holds a first degree, Higher National Diploma certificate or its equivalence in Journalism, Media Arts or Communication from any higher institution in Nigeria or elsewhere."

"19(1)(b) in the case of a person who has a first degree in any other course, he shall within five years obtain a postgraduate certificate in Journalism, Media Art, Communication or related field from any higher institution in Nigeria or elsewhere."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Rights Violation: Impose Visa Ban On Cross River Governor, Deji Adeyanju, Others Tell United States
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections Boat Conveying Journalists Covering Bayelsa Election Capsizes
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International UAE Government Prevents Serbian Journalist, Stevan Dojčinović, From Speaking At Anti-corruption Summit
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: My Husband’s Death Has Brought Darkness Into Our Lives –Wife Of Slain Abuja Journalist
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Journalism UPDATE: Agba Jalingo Granted N10m Bail
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Journalism Accept Your Failure and Leave Sowore Alone, Odumakin Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Hausa/Yoruba Clash: Four Feared Killed As Residents Allege Soldiers Only Protect Hausa In Ibadan
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollgate: Let’s Know If We Are In Military Regime – Macaroni Reacts To Police Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Nigerians React As Ronke Odusanya's Husband Demands DNA Test
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS We Can Use Force On Protesters When Required – Defence Minister Reacts To Lekki Tollgate Protest
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: Let The Truth Be Told About Helen Prest!
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekki: Mr Macaroni, Other Protesters Arraigned
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Mr Macaroni, 39 Other #OccupyLekkiTollgate Protesters Granted Bail
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Amotekun Has Been Politicised— Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS I Can't Continue To Sit At EndSARS Panel, Adegboruwa Says, Condemns Arrest Of Protesters
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Oyo Governor Orders Closure Of Ibadan Market Due To Hausa/Yoruba Clash
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
United States of America Impeachment Trial: Donald Trump Acquitted By Senate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS "They Better Be Ready For The Consequence"— Falz Knocks Police For Arresting Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad