Sex Scandal: Pastor Petitions CAC To Remove Apostle Suleman As Overseer, Shut Down Church

A former pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries, Mike Davids, who has accused the General Overseer of the church, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of sleeping with his wife, has petitioned the Corporate Affairs Commission to remove Suleman as one of the managers of the church.

Davids, in the petition dated February 12, obtained by SaharaReporters, added that the CAC should shut down the church and appoint interim managers.

The pastor had earlier accused Suleman of sleeping with his wife, Faith Edeko, who currently heads an Abuja branch of the church.

The petition to the CAC is titled, “Petition for the immediate investigation and removal of Apostle Johnson Suleman, a trustee of Incorporated Trustee Of Omega Fire Ministry and for closure of church and appointment of interim managers to manage the affairs of church.”

He said, “My petition against Apostle Johnson Suleman and the Trusteeship of the Church is as follows; I became lawfully married to my wife, Pastor Mrs. Faith Onus Davids, under the Marriage Act on 6th December, 2008 at St. Andrew’s Cathedral at Ekpoma, Edo State, Nigeria. See Also Christianity Sex Scandal: Pastor Adeboye Fails To Honour Invitation To Speak At Apostle Suleman’s Church Programme

“The said marriage is still valid and subsisting and has not been dissolved by any court in Nigeria or elsewhere in the world. A copy of my Marriage Certificate No.109 and dated 6th December, 2008 is attached as Annexure B.

“That I have had cause to believe that Apostle Johnson Suleman has continued to use his position as Trustee and General/Overseer of OFM to commence an amorous relationship with my wife which has led to several acts of enticement of my wife and an adulterous relationship between the two of them.

“That beyond having sexual relations with my wife, that in clear misappropriation of the Trustees funds and church money, Apostle Johnson Suleman opened a supermarket for my wife at Lugbe. He has bought a car for my wife and he has rented a residential apartment for my wife and children without my approval, knowledge and consent. See Also News Apostle Suleman Is A Manipulator, The Audio I Released Is Genuine — Pastor Hits Back

“Worse still, Apostle Johnson Suleman has also unlawfully restrained me from gaining access to the house to see my children. All these actions amount to clear violations of statute and the constitution and/or objectives of the church with respect to how church money ought to be appropriated and applied.

“We implore your good office to ensure all of the following viz; cause an immediate Investigation and Removal and/or Suspension of Apostle Johnson Suleman (Trustee) Of Incorporated Trustee Of Omega Fire Ministry It/No: 21739.

“Cause an immediate investigation into the improper use of church funds in Omega Fire Ministries with a view to ascertaining deep rooted financial rascality by the very persons who are supposed to be managers of God’s money.”

The pastor also asked the CAC to ensure the “closure of the church and/or appointment of interim managers to manage the affairs of the church.”