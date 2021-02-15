BRT In Flames As Passengers Scamper For Safety

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 15, 2021

A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus conveying 45 persons suddenly caught fire on Monday morning close to Anthony Bus Stop, Lagos, as passengers scampered for safety.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos.

Farinloye said the bus was en route to TBS Terminal, Lagos Island, when the incident occurred around 11 am.

According to him, the bus involved in the incident was drafted to assist in conveying the passengers after the one which took off from Ikorodu terminal broke down.

He said all the passengers were rescued unhurt by officials of the emergency response agencies.

Agencies included NEMA, Police Disaster Management Unit as well as the Fire Service.

 

