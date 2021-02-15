Fulani Kidnappers In Ondo Use Generators, Play Music Inside Forest —Farmer

A farmer in Ijugbere axis of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State who identified himself as Adedayo says Fulani herdsmen kidnapping in the area have generators and play music inside the forest where they hide their hostages.

Speaking to SaharaReporters on Monday, Adedayo condemned the killing of three farmers in the area during the weekend.

He said the herdsmen invaded their farm around 7 pm on Saturday and descended on the farmers, killing three while he and others ran away from the farm.

The farmer said the incident had created tension in the area with some residents fleeing the community.

He said, “When they kidnap, they bring people to the forest. Now, they have generators, play music in the forest. We are in a serious problem.

“People should take away politics from what is happening currently, they should just forget about politics, otherwise, we are in for serious trouble if nothing is done.”

Last month, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, issued a seven-day quit notice to the herdsmen operating illegally in the state’s forest reserves.

Apart from ejecting the herdsmen, the governor also banned underage grazing, night grazing, and movement of cattle within the cities and on highways.

The governor had said, "Today, we have taken major steps at addressing the root cause of kidnapping, in particular, and other nefarious activities detailed and documented in security reports, the press, and debriefings from victims of kidnap cases in Ondo State.

"As the chief law and security officer of the state, it is my constitutional obligation to do everything lawful to protect the lives and property of all residents of the state. In light of the foregoing, the following orders are hereby issued: All forest reserves in the state are to be vacated by herdsmen within the next seven days with effect from today, Monday, January 18, 2021."

The issue generated an uproar and after a meeting with different stakeholders, Akeredolu asked herdsmen to register with the government so that they can operate unhindered in the forest reserves.