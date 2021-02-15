IGP Deploys Four Riot Police Squadrons, Chopper To Address Violence In Oyo

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of four units of riot policemen to address the violence that has rocked some parts of Oyo State.

In a statement on Monday, police spokesman, Frank Mba, said the operatives would reclaim the public space, reinforce security and bolster public confidence in the areas affected by the crisis.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

According to the statement, the intervention and stabilisation forces also include the Force Intelligence Bureau operatives and one surveillance helicopter from the police airwing department.

It stated, “The deployments, consisting largely of intelligence and operational assets of the Force, include four units of the Police Mobile Force, seasoned operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and one operational/surveillance police helicopter from the police Air-wing department.

“The intervention force is being coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, David Folawiyo, who is expected to mobilise all relevant stakeholders towards achieving the mandate of the squad.”

Also, the IGP assured that the force was committed to the safety of the lives and property of the citizens in the country.

He called on the citizens and residents of Oyo State and other Nigerians to embrace peace and cooperate with the police and the security community.

Oyo has been in the news over the recent clash between Hausa speaking people and Yoruba people at Shasha market area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier imposed a curfew in the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The governor also ordered the immediate closure of the market until further notice.