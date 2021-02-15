Police Detain Lagos Resident Since Wednesday, Block Access To Wife, Lawyers

The police in Abia State have arrested and detained a man, Victor Ogbonna, a resident of the Ifako area of Lagos State, on unclear charges since Wednesday while blocking every access of the family members and lawyers to him.

SaharaReporters learnt that Ogbonna was picked up in Lagos by policemen attached to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Abia State Police Command, led by one Inspector Sylvester Ike, who detained Ogbonna at the Central Police Station, Umuahia.

Ogbonna’s wife narrated that she had not been able to see her husband, or give him food, and she was not aware of any offences the police were investigating him for.

Also, the officers, who said they were sent by CSP Remi Chukwuani, the Officer in Charge, O/C Anti-kidnapping unit to arrest Ogbonna, were said to have presented no warrant even when requested.

Ogbonna’s wife said, “Yesterday night, when my husband was taken to the OC's office, Ikenna and Mr Paulinus were there but no complainant. After interrogation, the OC said they should fix an appointment with the complainant, I was there at 7am but did not see the complainant or the officers in charge.

“This evening (Recently), I met with the IPO, asked him a series of questions concerning my husband's case like; why are they detaining my husband like this for a civil case? He said that my husband's case is not a civil case. I asked again, why is the complainant not here for settlement? He did not give any definite answer.

“I excused myself to get food as it was getting late and I pleaded with him to allow me to give him food. When I came back with food, they asked to call the IPO that was late. So, I went to get him to help but he told me that he couldn't help. I went back to the counter. There I met the OC and I approached him politely to see him briefly. He started calling me names; he called me an idiot. They said, you know your husband's case is special. Your husband is a hardened criminal. So, I left him alone.

“I went back to the counter but they became violent. I was discussing with my husband's sisters about what just happened when an officer said that if we didn't leave, he was going to flog me. He brought out a baton and chased me to beat me but another officer blocked him and I escaped.”

A Rights Group, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Police Command, Janet Agbede, over the unlawful detention of Ogbonna for a civil dispute.

Ogbonna was taken to Ifako Police Station in Kosofe LGA, Lagos State, where he was detained until the following day before he was taken in his own car to Umuahia, Abia State and had since detained him at the Central Police Station (CPS) Umuahia.

His car was confiscated and parked at the station.

