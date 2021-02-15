Politicians Becoming Rascally, Their Court Cases Hampering Smooth Governance —Jonathan

The former president noted that the series of litigation that emanated after the November 16, 2019 governorship election hampered governance in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 15, 2021

Former President Goodluck Jonathan at the weekend advised Bayelsa leaders to make sure they settle every difference that may arise from election matters instead of going to court after elections.

Jonathan was speaking in Yenagoa during a dinner to mark the first anniversary of governor Douye Diri in office. 

ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Disclosing that democracy was still okay considering the number of litigation that the state had after the election, Jonathan said, "With Bayelsa's instance, the number of cases that got to the Supreme Court shows that democracy is still very okay.

"In Nigeria, as you are preparing for an election, you are also preparing for court cases. And it is not the right thing to do.

"Leaders of Bayelsa must come up and take some responsibilities. I believe that politicians are becoming a little rascally.

"Leaders should step in and take charge whenever things are getting out of hand.

"When certain things are getting out of hand, we should settle them. As election approaches, I encourage the leaders to play their role. Subsequently, we should know when the election starts and when it ends.

"Somebody will serve for four to eight years and another person will take over. We should not kill ourselves."

