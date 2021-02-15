We Respect Gumi But His Statement That Military Benefits From Insurgency Unfortunate – Army Spokesman

Gumi has been visiting bandits in the forest in an attempt to negotiate peace deals with them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 15, 2021

Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, spokesman for the Nigerian Army has denied that the military is profiting from terrorism.

A popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, had alleged that military authorities don’t want the fight against insurgency and banditry to end because of the huge funds earmarked to tackle insecurity.

Sheik Gumi

Gumi has been visiting bandits in the forest in an attempt to negotiate peace deals with them.

He had said, “The military is not encouraging matters at all because they are the beneficiaries of this insecurity.

“Nobody can justify criminality. Criminality is criminality, there is no word that can justify it. But just look at it, IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra), they never had the Nigerian Air Force bombing them, Niger Delta militants never had the Nigerian Air Force bombing them.

“The bandits are complaining mostly against the military killing innocent people. They resorted to buying arms. How did they get the arms? They resorted to kidnapping people which is an end result of these military actions.

“Look, they are ready to drop these arms and return back to the fold of the Nigerians just for simple things; schools, hospitals, water.

“And there is an allegation: the military doesn’t want this conflict to end because of the billions of naira they claim for fighting insurgency. So, the military is not cooperating.

“I praise the police and the Inspector-General of Police. I give him credit for assisting us to go and meet these people, but the military is not forthcoming, they are not cooperating, I don’t know why.”

Reacting in an interview, Yerima told SaharaReporters said the cleric is entitled to his opinions.

“We are just coming into this regime, when I say we, I mean the presence of the Chief of Army Staff, how many days has he spent as Chief of Army Staff? We are giving our best to the country.

“We don’t know what Gumi is saying that we are benefiting from the insurgency, all we know is to protect the lives of Nigerians, our duty is to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“I don’t know who the beneficiaries are, what is our benefit? Is he talking about buying of equipment? Is it going to our pocket? It’s not, the equipment is to fight insurgency. I think it’s unfortunate, we respect him, we don’t want in any way to be confrontational with him.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Why Boko Haram Is Recruiting Child Soldiers – Military Source
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Military Authorities Don’t Want Terrorism To End As They’re Making Billions Of Naira From It — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insurgency State Of Insecurity: South-west Governors Meet Today With Nigeria's Head Of Security Agencies
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Nigerians In Diaspora Rehabilitate Woman Whose Arm Was Cut Off, Husband Killed By Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
Insurgency Tinubu Visits Fasoranti, Reacts To Report Linking Fasoranti’s Daughter's Killers To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Unsatisfied With Buhari Handling Of Insecurity, South-west Governors Come Up With Own Security In August
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Sex Scandal: Pastor Adeboye Fails To Honour Invitation To Speak At Apostle Suleman’s Church Programme
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Sex Scandal: Pastor Petitions CAC To Remove Apostle Suleman As Overseer, Shut Down Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Shasa Market Crisis: 20 Buried In Ibadan, Thousands Flee Over Fear Of Reprisal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Ex-SARS Officer To Death For Killing Businessman, Stealing N.3m
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Plans To Pair Jonathan With El-Rufai For 2023 Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Anambra #EndSARS Panel Members Shock Governor Obiano, Joint Resign Over Abuses
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Oyo Deputy Chief Registrar Jailed Over Dud Cheque, Her Third Sentence In Three Years
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Selfish Ambition Keeping Him Silent On Attacks Against Yoruba People – Timi Frank
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Undertakes 1.5km Road Project In Orlu To Weaken ESN
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Drug Trafficking: Nigerian Trader Mike Nwankwo Jailed For Life In Tanzania
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Won’t Allow Ethnic, Religious Violence Among Nigerians —Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Oyo Crisis: Governor Makinde Should Learn My Experience, Says Fayose
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad