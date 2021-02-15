Workers Block Govt Office Over Outstanding Salaries, Alleged Selling Of Pipes

Workers under the umbrella of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) in Oyo State on Monday blocked the entrance to the state Secretariat over nonpayment of their outstanding salaries.

The workers, playing songs of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, stopped both private and official vehicles from gaining entrance to the secretariat.

SaharaReporters observed that many workers and political office holders were forced to turn back as they were not allowed to go any farther.

Some of the inscriptions on their placard include: "Today is water day, we are not celebrating," "Politicians are all liars, pay our money," "You are not sincere with the people" "For how long will workers be suffering?"

The secretary of AUPCTRE in the state, Comrade Ibrahim Mohamed, told SaharaReporters that he would not ask other workers in the state to go on strike to express their solidarity with them but noted that they should at least sympathise with the workers of the state water corporation under the aegis of AUPCTRE.

He described a meeting called by the government as a deceit aimed at suffering workers in the water corporation.

"I want to state categorically without any fear of contradiction that the State government has not met any of our demands. We have not seen the money they claimed to have been paid

“This was our outstanding salaries from the months of July- September 2020 and that of the last administration. Where is October 2020 - January 2021? How will they start paying gross salary from February 2021?" he queries.

Speaking on the need for the protest, Mohamed said the Government promised to pay N1billion meant for chemicals and leave the bonus for workers in the Corporation but it never fulfilled the promise.

He said the former General Manager of the corporation was sacked without any indictment and another one was appointed.

He noted that to make the matter worse, the management had sold water pipes meant for the good people of Oyo State.

"I humbly call on Labour Leaders to Disregard a purported press Release regrettable signed by Comrade Abosede Oyewusi chairperson AUPCTRE thinking the State Government met the Demands of the Union. The political class would never be humane and honest, they are liars and are only interested in our commonwealth."