I'm Still In PDP — Goodluck Jonathan

Amidst growing speculations that former President Goodluck Jonathan might dump the Peoples Democratic Party, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, the latter has squashed all conjectures by reaffirming his loyalty to the PDP, declaring that he is still a member of the PDP.

Jonathan described the party "as a friend that carries people along."

The former president spoke at the supreme court victory/ thanksgiving service of Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri, held at the State Ecumenical Centre, Yenagoa, weekend, Vanguard reports.

He said, "PDP has been a very friendly party. I am a PDP member, and I know from the beginning till today that it has been a very friendly party. PDP is a party that carries everybody along. Let us work together for the interest of our people.

"We should learn to play politics as politics and not as a war; at the end of every political process, let all of us come together and support whoever by divine providence God has made to be there.

"In Nigeria, what we know, especially at the national level, is government change through coups. And at the end of that coup, whether the coup succeeds or not both parties live as enemies. Sometimes they stay as enemies till they die.

"But our democratic process is recognised by law. So we the modern-day politicians should not begin to practice democracy and contestation to power as if we are organising a coup. At the end of the political process, we expect that both parties should come together. The winner carries everybody along, and leaders who contested the election must know that it was a political process known by law and whoever wins, we agree that God gave him that position."