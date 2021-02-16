Nigerians React To APC's Plan To Field Jonathan With El-Rufai In 2023, Advise Former President To Decline Offer

Nigerians have flooded the social media with their reactions to the plan by the All Progressives Congress to present former President Goodluck Jonathan, and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for the presidency in 2023.

SaharaReporters observed that many of the comments had to do with Jonathan, who was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported the political ploy of the ruling party to pair Jonathan and El-Rufai, a move that will damage the speculated ambition of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

One of the sources that spoke with SaharaReporters said, “There are plans already to pair El-Rufai with Jonathan for 2023. We believe both forces are strong and have goodwill in their regions and are good for the party.” See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: APC Plans To Pair Jonathan With El-Rufai For 2023 Presidential Ticket

Meanwhile, the former President is still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party has been facing pressure from the chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress to defect to the latter.

Just on Tuesday, a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, joined the ruling APC.

Gbenga was a strong member of the main opposition party, PDP, and even headed the campaign team of the party's presidential candidate in 2019, Atiku Abubakar.

A statement by Daniel on Tuesday in which he apologised to his former party, said, he succumbed to pressure from the APC to join the party.

The statement read, “Dear Friends & Colleagues, pardon my short notice in informing you of my route to the APC which as you might have suspected started with my supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun during the last election.

“I have since experienced an avalanche of encouragement to come on board.

“However in the last 48 hours, things took a dizzying speed with the decision of the APC National Chairmans request to visit me at Asoludero on Wed with about 3 governors. While planning for the visit Governor Abiodun also decided to visit me later today with another set of Governors later today. It, therefore, means that I have finally been ‘captured’

“I thought I should quickly brief the house before the news goes viral. Thanks for your understanding OTUNBA GBENGA DANIELS.”

Daniel’s defection announcement came shortly after a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, also joined the APC.

However, the purported strategy to also bring Jonathan to the APC has been greeted with mixed reactions on Facebook. See Also Politics Why I Left PDP For APC —Gbenga Daniel, Atiku’s Campaign Manager

For instance, Nwakanma Oguegbe advised the former president to steer clear of power to avoid his reputation being soiled.

“My candid advice to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is to steer clear of APC and if possible the presidency for the rest of his life else the little respect he garnered relinquishing power in 2015 will be lost and name destroyed forever. Moreso whoever will take over from Buhari will have a tough time and might end up carrying all the blame for whatever will happen cause Nigeria is presently badly fractured that it will take grace for it to come together again,” Oguegbe said.

Precious Master P Omocho, who supported the earlier opinion commented, “If this is true then it's laughable. The political elite, under this APC actually think they are smarter than the youths of this country. Jonathan wouldn't be too foolish to tarnish his image by joining the same party that wasted almost 4 years of their first term blaming him for everything even mosquito bites. PDP and APC never tiresome people sha.”



Lazarus Nwogbaga said, “Even if Mr. GEJ will run for president in 2023, it must not be on the platform of APC. PDP remains a strong party that can win any election in this country.”



Ajike Jesus Tambe went spiritual over the matter through her comment, saying, “I decree according to the Word of God in Isaiah 7:7 that ‘it shall not stand neither will it come to pass.’ I stand on the altar of prayer and neutralise the existence of APC in Jesus' Name. We have seen enough woes. Our youth lives matter.”

Aboderin Joel Adekunle urged the PDP to come up with a counter-strategy, saying, “PDP should counter them by giving their ticket to Tinubu and look for a good candidate from the North to deputise him. GEJ and El-Rufai ticket can’t win (the 2023) election if PDP is smart.”



In a different view, Khalid Yusuf suggested that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should take over from Buhari in 2023 and that the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, should be his deputy.

He said, “GEJ is a good man but too soft and gentle for the Nigerian system. APC should give us Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Prof Zulum. I strongly believe they can deliver.”



Godstime John also detected foul play from the North while also questioning Jonathan’s record as he said, “Make the time come first sha nah 2023. No wahala, the North wants Jonathan because they know he can only go for one single term and then back to the North again. First of all, what will Jonathan use to campaign in the South-South? In his six years as the President, he did not bring any projects to the region but was busy pleasing the North.”



Aleke Nnaemeka Kenneth seemed to agree with the earlier commentator by saying, “GEJ is a gross failure despite his self-acclaimed humility. Someone that surrounded himself with the likes of Femi Fani-Kayode and Olisa Metuh and other (political) thieves that ruined this country. Buhari is the one making him look like a hero because Buhari himself is void, empty, incompetent, and anything that symbolises FAILURE!”



Ibrahim Saidu advised the former president, saying, “Let him not tarnish his image, rather he should allow his reputation to excel. After the whole country is scattered he can't fix it in 8 years to come. But we pray to Almighty Allah to fix this country for us.”



“If Jonathan should accept APC request for the presidential election. That will be the end of Goodluck Jonathan in Nigeria. He will totally lose all his respect,” Mike Ojeifo.



Kasali Hammed Tolulope said, “The only thing I observe is that Jonathan will only be the figurehead since he knows nothing about politics. El-Rufai is the main man to spearhead the affairs of the nation. After, some years they will surely play Jonathan into a mistake that will cause him to be impeached. Then, they will find their constitutions to make El-Rufai the President and also choose another VP from themselves. Then, the agenda would have worked for them. APC ARE BIG TIME DEVIL. That is my observation.”