Police Arrest Kano Hisbah Commander With Married Woman In Hotel

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 16, 2021

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a senior official with the state's Hisbah board after he was allegedly caught with a married woman in a hotel.

According to Freedom Radio Kano, the official was arrested in the Sabon Gari area of the city. His name was not immediately mentioned, but he was described only as police chief when the matter featured on Freedom FM’s popular magazine programme “Inda Ranka”.

The arrested commander is said to be in charge of arresting beggars and prostitutes in Kano metro area. He was taken into custody after the husband of the woman with whom he allegedly had an affair filed complaints. 

According to the station, Kano Hisbah Commander, Muhammed Haruna, while describing the incident as unfortunate, said a two-man committee had been set up to investigate the matter. 

Hisbah officers regularly arrest unmarried people caught in hotels, presumably for sexual activities, as part of their enforcement of the Sharia. 

Established to enforce Sharia, Hisbah recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers, playing of music at social events by disk jockeys and seized tricycles from riders for adorning them with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenents of Islam in some states. 

Hisbah also banned commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time.

This was in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

