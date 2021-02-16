Why I Left PDP For APC —Gbenga Daniel, Atiku’s Campaign Manager

A former Governor of Ogun State and Director of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, saying he was finally "captured".

Daniel said in a statement on Tuesday that the visit of the National Chairman of the APC, some APC governors, and the Ogun State Governor to his house sealed his decision to join the ruling party.

The former governor, who led a defeated PDP presidential campaign in 2019, is expected to pick up his membership card of the APC before the registration of new members closes today.

In a statement, Daniel apologised to his former party for the short notice, stating that his support for Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, was a pointer to the new development.

Daniel said, “Dear friends and colleagues, pardon my short notice in informing you of my route to the APC which as you might have suspected started with my supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun during the last election.

“I have since experienced an avalanche of encouragement to come on board. However, in the last 48 hours, things took a dizzying speed with the decision of the APC National Chairman’s request to visit me at Asoludero on Wednesday with about three governors.

“While planning for the visit, the governor also decided to visit me later with another set of governors today. It, therefore, means that I have finally been captured. I thought I should quickly brief the house before the news goes viral. Thanks for your understanding.”

Gbenga Daniel’s defection announcement came shortly after a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, also defected to the APC.

