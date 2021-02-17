Court Remands 18-Year-Old Housewife For Allegedly Killing Husband's 17-Year-Old Fiancée In Kano

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 17, 2021

A magistrates' court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered an 18-year-old housewife, Suwaiba Shuaibu, to be remanded in prison for allegedly stabbing her husband’s 17-year-old fiancée, Aisha Kabir, to death.

According to reports, Shuaibu's husband, Shahrehu Alhaji Ali, had planned to get married to Kabir on January 9.

The father of the deceased, Kabiru Jafaru, of Gimawa Village, Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano, reported that the body of his 17-year old daughter who got missing on January 1 was found in an uncompleted building in their neighbourhood. 

The distraught father told the police that his daughter was suspected to have been stabbed in the neck by her killer(s).

The suspect was arrested on January 2 and during interrogation, confessed that she killed the victim out of jealousy because her husband was planning to marry her. 

The Prosecutor, Asma’u Ado, told the court that on January 1, 2021, the defendant called Kabir on phone, lured the victim into an uncompleted building, and thereafter attacked her. 
 
“The defendant deceived and lured the victim into an uncompleted building at Gimawa village, attacked and stabbed her with a sharp knife in the neck and chest. On January 2, the victim was found at the uncompleted building by her father, Kabiru Jafaru, and was rushed to the Tudun Wada General Hospital where she was confirmed dead,” Ado said.

According to the prosecutor, Shuaibu's action contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

But during the hearing of the case, the defendant denied committing the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, then ordered that the defendant to be remanded in a correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and adjourned the case to March 17.

SaharaReporters, New York

