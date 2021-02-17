Protesters Block Gombe-Yola Highway Over Governor's Delay In Announcing Preferred Kingship Candidate

The people alleged that the governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, is planning to declare some person other than their preferred candidate, Musa Idris Maiyamba, who reportedly got the highest number of votes from kingmakers.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 17, 2021

The people of Tangale Chiefdom in the Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State have taken to the highway to protest the delay in announcing their preferred candidate to replace the late King of the Chiefdom, Abdu Buba-Maisheru II.

A resident of the town, Benjamin Dangoma, described the protest as the people's way of telling the state government to respect the choice of the people of the Tangale. 

He said, “Following the demise of our late king, Abdu Buba-Maisheru, as it is under the customary law, the kingmakers of this kingdom have the responsibility to choose for their people who will be the next Mai (King), subject to confirmation of the governor. 

“The kingmakers have sat down and voted, where 5 out of 9 voted for Dr Musa Idris Maiyamba, 2 voted for Ahmad Magaji and another 2 voted for Mr Danladi. So you see the Tangale people have spoken through their kingmakers. 

“Our wonders are why is the delay? We heard that the governor has his own preferred candidate other than the one elected by the kingmakers. So we are protesting to call the attention of the governor to it, to please allow the will of the people to prevail for the sake of peace. We are peaceful people and all we want is peace.”

Saharareporters, New York

