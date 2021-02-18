Ex-Customs CG, Dikko, To Be Buried Tomorrow, Friday

The immediate past Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko, will be buried tomorrow (Friday).

A family member of the deceased confirmed this to SaharaReporters on Thursday night.

Abdullahi Dikko Inde

“Innalilahi wahi inna ilahi. Former CG customs Inde Dikko succumbed to death. We planned the Janazah prayer at National Mosque tomorrow after Jumah prayer Insha Allahu,” he said.

SaharaReporters had reported how Dikko died of cancer complicated by COVID-19.

He was 61 years old and a native of Musawa, Katsina State. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Is Dead

The former Customs boss is survived by one wife and three children –two sons and a daughter.

He attended Government College, Kaduna in 1974 where he obtained the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 1980.

He had a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a master's degree in Finance from the University of Dimitrov Apostle Tshenov, Svishtov, Bulgaria.

He joined the Nigeria Customs Service in 1988 and was the CG of Customs from 2009 to 2015.