Manager Of ‘Total Filling Station’ Owned By Former Osun Governor, Oyinlola, In Multi-million Naira Scam

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2021

Oyetunji Solomon, the manager of Total Service Station, Oworonsoki Express-way, Alapere, Ketu, Lagos State, owned by former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, is currently enmeshed in an alleged multi-million naira scam. 

SaharaReporters gathered that Oyinlola, a licensee of Total Nigeria PLC has failed to take any step to investigate the alleged fraudulent and criminal behaviour of his manager. 

Former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola

Solomon allegedly swindled a businessman, Makinde Olufemi, out of the sum of N5,000,000.

Documents seen by our correspondent showed that Solomon obtained the said sum under false pretences from Olufemi under the guise of a loan facility.

The agreement was that the money would enable him to manage a supermarket and car wash within the premises but failed to give any account since 2018.

Solomon was also alleged to have criminally forged the letterhead of Total Nigeria PLC in his bid to obtain the N5 million from Olufemi.

In a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police through his lawyer, Yomi Obafemi, and Associates, the businessman accused former Governor Oyinlola of shielding his employee from being investigated.

The petition read, “The ex-Governor and Total Nigeria PLC has also failed to take any meaningful step to investigate the alleged fraudulent and criminal behaviour of the dealer of the station, Mr Oyetunji Solomon Adewale, in respect of the filling station since, by his action, he has represented to be working on behalf of both of them.

“It was also alleged that as soon as this alleged fraudulent behaviour of the dealer of the station came to the notice of both Prince Oyinlola and Total Nigeria PLC following a police investigation into the matter, he was hurriedly sacked by both the Oyinlola and Total Nigeria PLC, fuelling speculation that probably they were in the know about the alleged fraudulent behaviour of the dealer, although an effort is being made to confirm his sacking.

“All attempts to get both Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Total Nigeria PLC to intervene in this matter and resolve the fraudulent transaction perpetrated by the dealer has proved abortive.

“Solomon knowingly and deliberately obtained this sum of five million naira (N5, 000,000) under false pretences from the businessman under the guise of a loan facility and represented that the money will enable him to manage the Bonjour Supermarket and the car wash within the premises but has failed to give effect to that transaction since 2018.

“Till date, both the dealer of the station - Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the licensee of the station and Total Nigeria PLC whose letterhead was allegedly forged to obtain the N5 million has failed to take any steps to see that justice is done in this matter and particularly to ameliorate the sufferings and inconvenience been done to the business of Mr Makinde who has vowed to pursue this case to his logical conclusion irrespective of the personalities involved.

“Mr Nikita Oluade who participated and facilitated this transaction who is also a close confidant of the ex-governor has not done anything also in respect of the case in spite of the fact that the businessman spent several sums of money to enable Mr Oluade to convince the ex-governor to reinstate the dealer as his representative in the service station.”

All efforts to get Solomon’s reaction were not successful as repeated calls to his two lines indicated that they were not available.

