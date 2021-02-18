Two Nigerian Sisters Stranded In Ghana, Trafficked Over Parents' Inability To Pay School Fees

The young girls also stated that the woman's daughter had engaged them in her breadmaking business and was paying them GHC100.00 (Ghanaian cedis) a month which she had never paid.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2021

More information has emerged about the trafficking of two Nigerian girls who recently cried out in Ghana for help to return to their home country.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the girls alleged maltreatment by the woman who trafficked them to Ghana, hence their attempt to return to Nigeria.

However, on getting to the Aflao border, they were not allowed to cross to Nigeria and had to stay back in Ghana. 

According to fresh details on the matter, the trafficked sisters said their parents consented to their emigration from Nigeria because of their (parents') inability to continue to pay their (girls') school fees.

A Ghanaian accommodating the young girls said the young ladies told him they were enrolled in schools in Nigeria but due to the inability of their mother to continue paying their school fees, they stayed out of school for a while. 

“It was at this time that the woman came to meet the mother to bring them to Ghana to work so that they could get some money to pay their school fees by the time they return to Nigeria,” he said. See Also Ghana Two Young Nigerian Girls Trafficked To Ghana Seek Help To Return Home 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The young girls also stated that the woman's daughter had engaged them in her breadmaking business and was paying them GHC100.00 (Ghanaian cedis) a month which she had never paid.

According to them, the woman said she had been sending the money to their mother in Nigeria.

They said "they found it very difficult to believe this," adding that "she has not been feeding them.”

He said the girls are very willing to return to their home country and gave their parents names as Eunice Sunday and John Sunday, residing at Ogun State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana Ghana’s Opposition Crisis Deepens
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Ghana South African Embassy In Ghana Interrogates 3 Arrested For Subversion
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Nigeria To Support Ghana In Fight Against Corruption - Buhari
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Missing Ghanaian Girls Sold In Nigeria For N1.8m Each, Says Suspect
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Ghana BREAKING: Ghana Records 25 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Ghana Nigerian Government Summons Ghanian Diplomat Over Demolition Of High Commission, Demands Explanation
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Names Audi As New NSCDC Boss, Nominates Nababa For Correctional Service
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Kano Hisbah Commander With Married Woman In Hotel
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Bandits Attack Easily Because Nigerians Are Cowards — Defence Minister, Magashi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It Will Take 20 Years To Address Insecurity In Nigeria— Buratai
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Getting A Gun Is Like Buying Bread, Says ‘Repentant’ Bandits’ Leader Behind Kankara Schoolboys Abduction, Daudawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React To Minister Of Defence’s Statement That Nigerians Are Cowards
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity I Bought My Third Private Jet During COVID-19 Pandemic, Prayed For Disease To Stay— Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity FFK Knocks Defence Minister, Says He Has Failed To Protect Nigerians He Labelled As Cowards
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News I Was Pushed Down From My Two-storey Building, Lost My Brother, N60m To Shasha Market Crisis —Victim
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency We Kidnapped Over 300 Kankara Schoolboys Because Katsina Governor Dared Us – Bandits’ Leader
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Manager Of ‘Total Filling Station’ Owned By Former Osun Governor, Oyinlola, In Multi-million Naira Scam
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Government Is Grossly Incompetent In Handling Insecurity – APC Senator
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad