We Kidnapped Over 300 Kankara Schoolboys Because Katsina Governor Dared Us – Bandits’ Leader

Daudawa also denied that his group collected ransom before releasing the over 300 abducted students, challenging anyone who has contrary evidence to speak up.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 18, 2021

The suspected mastermind of the abduction of over 300 schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State last December, Auwal Daudawa, who has now surrendered his weapons, said he led the operation because the state governor, Aminu Masari, dared his men.

Daudawa stated that his men carried out the abduction because the governor had vowed never to dialogue with them and they wanted to prove to him that they were capable of causing violence and embarrassing his government.

Auwalun Daudawa (middle)

In an interview with Daily Trust, the bandits’ leader, who was based in Dumburum forest in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, said, “I have never done that kind of mass abduction in Zamfara. I did that in Katsina because the governor came out to say he will not dialogue again with our people. So, we said since they said they were not interested in a peace deal and they were sending military jets to torment our people and destroy what we had, we should take the battle to those who are not interested in peace.

“I did that to demonstrate that I had the capacity to do it and I was not afraid of anybody other than Allah. It was for the government, and the whole world to know that we could do it but were hitherto not interested in something like that.”

Daudawa also denied that his group collected ransom before releasing the over 300 abducted students, challenging anyone who has contrary evidence to speak up. See Also Insurgency Getting A Gun Is Like Buying Bread, Says ‘Repentant’ Bandits’ Leader Behind Kankara Schoolboys Abduction, Daudawa 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

“After the abduction, you could see that I was not difficult to come around during talks because I did not do it because of money. If it were for money, I would not have released them even for N2 trillion. The whole world knows, if I was given money, it would be known. If I was not given it is also known. It cannot be hidden,” he added.

His gang, which carried out the kidnap during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to his home state, terrorised residents and road users at Zurmi-Gidan Jaja and Jibia axes of the state.

Gun-wielding bandits had in the second week of December 2020 attacked the school during President Buhari’s four-day visit to his home state, carting over 300 schoolboys.

The schoolboys were released six days later. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: It Will Take 20 Years To Address Insecurity In Nigeria— Buratai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Getting A Gun Is Like Buying Bread, Says ‘Repentant’ Bandits’ Leader Behind Kankara Schoolboys Abduction, Daudawa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity PDP Seeks Defence Minister's Sacking For Calling Nigerians Cowards, Asking Them To Fight Bandits, Terrorists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity FULL LIST: Names Of Students, Teachers Abducted From Government Science College, Kagara
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Orders Military, Police To Rescue Abducted Secondary School Students
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Zamfara To Spend N200million On ‘Repentant’ Bandits In 2021
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Names Audi As New NSCDC Boss, Nominates Nababa For Correctional Service
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Bandits Attack Easily Because Nigerians Are Cowards — Defence Minister, Magashi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ex-Customs CG, Dikko, To Be Buried Tomorrow, Friday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Manager Of ‘Total Filling Station’ Owned By Former Osun Governor, Oyinlola, In Multi-million Naira Scam
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Kano Hisbah Commander With Married Woman In Hotel
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: It Will Take 20 Years To Address Insecurity In Nigeria— Buratai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Islam We're Still Investigating Our Officer Alleged To Be Sleeping With Married Woman In Kano Hotel— Hisbah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Getting A Gun Is Like Buying Bread, Says ‘Repentant’ Bandits’ Leader Behind Kankara Schoolboys Abduction, Daudawa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians React To Minister Of Defence’s Statement That Nigerians Are Cowards
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity I Bought My Third Private Jet During COVID-19 Pandemic, Prayed For Disease To Stay— Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Buhari Failed To Read, Act Upon 13-Page Report Exposing EFCC Chairman Designate, Bawa’s Corrupt Practices In 2019
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad