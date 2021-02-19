Akeredolu Created Amotekun To Kill Fulani Herdsmen, Northerners In South-West— Miyetti Allah

A pan-Fulani group for cattle breeders, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has alleged that Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, created the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, to kill the Fulani and northerners residing in the South-West.

National Secretary of the Association, Saleh Alhassan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.



Alhassan called for calm among his people, assuring them that efforts were ongoing to proffer a permanent solution to the challenges.

He urged state governments to quit enacting laws that will widen cracks in the unity of Nigeria, but rather promote steps that will further strengthen the fragile peace and unity in Nigeria.

Alhassan, however, lauded Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for constantly speaking for the Fulani pastoralists who, he said, are being persecuted in many states through the enactment of negative obnoxious laws against their means of livelihoods, and issuance of illegal eviction notices from their places of abode against the constitutional provisions.

Alhassan also accused Akeredolu of being “the brains behind the creation of Amotekun" allegedly unleashing terror on herders and northerners in the Southwestern states of Ondo and Oyo".

He said, “Akeredolu created an ethnic militia (Amotekun) that is now unleashing terror and mayhem on innocent herders and northerners living in the South-West against unconstitutional and blanket eviction notices for herders to vacate places where they earn their livelihoods (sic).

“Akeredolu will be held accountable for the ongoing genocide against innocent pastoralists and northerners living in the South-West.”

Akeredolu had last month issued a seven-day quit notice to the herdsmen operating illegally in the state’s forest reserves.

The governor also banned underage grazing, night grazing, and movement of cattle within cities in the state and on highways.

The issue generated an uproar and after a meeting with different stakeholders, Akeredolu asked herdsmen to register with the government so that they can operate unhindered in the forest reserves.