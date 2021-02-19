Lagos EndSARS Panel Awards N20million To Two Victims Of Police Brutality

The panel also recommended that a letter of apology be written to the family of the deceased by the police.

by Sahara Reporters Feb 19, 2021


Two petitioners at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Restitution and Inquiry have been awarded N10 million each as compensation over cases of police brutality, especially involving officers of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The two petitioners, Kudirat Abayomi and Hannah Olugbodi, were awarded the compensation on Friday.

According to Punch, the panel also recommended the prosecution of the erring police officers in the case involving Abayomi.

Apart from the N10 million compensation to the family of Abayomi, who was killed by a police stray bullet in April 2017, scholarships were also awarded to the children of the deceased.

The panel also recommended that a letter of apology be written to the family of the deceased by the police.

Olugbodi, a 35-year-old hairdresser, had in November 2020, narrated how she ended up using crutches after her left leg was shattered by a stray bullet fired by some men of the disbanded police Special Anti-Robbery Squad who were attempting to arrest a young man with tattoos in June 2018 at the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos.

She said the SARS operatives were at one Ogun City Hotel, to demand money to fuel their vehicle when they saw the young man with tattoos among a group of persons watching a football match at the hotel. 

According to the petitioner, the owner of the hotel, one Abu, who usually gave the SARS operatives money, was not around to attend to them.

She said the SARS operatives labelled the young man with tattoos a Yahoo Yahoo boy (cyber fraudster).

She said an attempt by the SARS operatives to arrest and take the young man with tattoos away was resisted by the other people there, making the SARS operatives resort to firing gunshots.

Olugbodi said she was at Ijesha market trying to buy pepper to prepare food for her children to take to school the following day when she was hit by a stray bullet.

She said the market women rushed towards her and asked her for her address and the name of her husband, which she managed to give before passing out.

She said she was eventually taken to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital where they said there was no bed space and she was given four bags of intravenous fluid right in the bus.

In a petition involving Mrs. Kudirat Adebayo Abayomi, who was killed by a police stray bullet in April 2017, the panel on Friday, recommended the prosecution of the erring police officers. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Close All Entry Points Into Abuja
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
#EndSARS Adeboye’s Son Leads #EndSARS Protest, Hoodlums Attack Youths
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
#EndSARS Pro-government Thugs Burn Protesters Cars In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Immediately Address Citizens
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Despite Video Evidence, Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
#EndSARS Staff Flee As Thugs Attack Channels Television Headquarters
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Names Audi As New NSCDC Boss, Nominates Nababa For Correctional Service
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Can't Have Peace When National Security Council Has 9 Northerners Out Of 11– Ex-Ogun Military Governor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Cross River Police Parade Secondary Schoolgirl Caught With Gun, Who Says She's A Cult Member
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity West Africa Won't Contain Us If Any Crisis Should Lead To Mass Exodus Of Nigerians— Tinubu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity JUST IN: Bandits Abduct 17 Nursing Mothers On Their Way To Wedding Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment Paternity Scandal: Shina Peters Reacts To Claims He Abandoned Son He Had With Late Actress, Funmi Martins
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Islamic Cleric, Gumi, Niger SSG Meet Bandits In Forest, Appeal For Release Of Abductees
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Second Nigeria/Biafra War Has Just Started But We Will Defend Our Land — IPOB
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity I Only Asked Nigerians To Be More Courageous — Defence Minister Defends Comment Amid Backlash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Visits Igboho, Canvasses Nigerians Be Allowed To Carry Guns
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad