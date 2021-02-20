Adeboye Disowns ‘Prayer Points’ Against Fulani Herdsmen

In a tweet on Saturday, Adeboye branded the ‘prayer points’ as ‘fake news’ and said he never issued it and he never asked anyone to publish it on his behalf.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 20, 2021

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has disowned a list of prayer points against Fulani herders circulated on social media.

Pastor E.A Adeboye

The so-called ‘prayer points’ partly read, “The Fulani Moslems, well-organised, have encircled us with high calibre arms and ammunition pretending they are cattle-rearers, wait for orders to overrun our land and kill our people. They have perfected their strategies.

“Now, oh Lord, arise and defend us; contend with those that contend with us.

“Oh, Lord, protect us. Stop them from destroying our farmlands, raping our women, killing our people, burning our houses, kidnapping and robbing us.”

But the 78-year-old cleric urged the general public to disregard the so-called ‘prayer points’ as he did not come up with it.

“Calvary greetings! Please ignore this prayer point titled, “Prayer from Daddy G. O. Adeboye” he captioned a copy of the so-called ‘prayer points’.

“It is not from me, and I have not assigned anyone to come up with it. I am not associated with the content neither the author of the content. Please beware of such! God bless you!” he added.


The South-West region has been in the eye of the storm lately over criminal elements who masquerade themselves as Fulani herders. These criminals have been accused of many crimes, including kidnappings, killings, rape, and farmlands destruction.

The governors in the region have since banned open grazing, night grazing and underage grazing, amongst other measures to curb the menace and foster peaceful co-existence between the Hausas and their host Yoruba communities.

