Lagos Police Threaten To Sell Off Abandoned Vehicles Parked At Formations

The Lagos State Police Command has threatened to sell off vehicles and other items parked at its different formations if the owners fail to claim them within 14 days.

According to a statement by the police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments have been directed to decongest their formations of the items without delay.

Lagos CP Hakeem Odumosu.

He said affected car owners had been given 14 days to claim their cars/items, after which the command would be left with the option of selling off the cars and items on public auction after due court processes.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command has warned the general public, particularly those who have their accident and exhibit cars or items parked at various police formations across the state, to come forward for claims with immediate effect.

“The Command detests how police formations in the state are littered with such exhibit cars and items and therefore directs the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments to decongest their formations of the items without delay.

“This publication avails the affected car owners 14 day-grace to claim their cars/items after which the command would be left with the option of selling off the cars and items on public auction after due court processes.”