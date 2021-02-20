Nigerian Consulate In New York Shut As COVID Spreads Among Staff

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 20, 2021

The Nigerian Consulate in New York has suspended operations temporarily over the exposure of some of its staff members to the coronavirus. 

The consulate disclosed this in a public notice dated February 18, adding that the action became necessary to safeguard its staff and visitors' health.

The notice read, "The general public is, as a result of this, notified that the Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, will be temporarily closed from Thursday, February 18, 2021, to Sunday, February 28, 2021, due to the number of staff who are quarantined as a result of exposure to COVID-19 at work.

"This action has become necessary to safeguard the health of staff and visitors to the consulate.

"Therefore, passport applicants who have been earlier scheduled for biometrics within the period of closure would be rescheduled and informed accordingly.

"All other requests for consular services should be mailed to the Consulate during this period."

The consulate general said it would reopen for regular services on March 1, 2021.

The US has the highest number of COVID cases in the world.

Saharareporters, New York

