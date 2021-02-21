BREAKING: We Lost Seven Personnel In Abuja Plane Crash — Nigerian Air Force

The Air Force in a statement by its spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, said the military Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure en route to Minna.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2021

Seven personnel died in the plane crash which happened on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Nigerian Air Force has said.

The Air Force in a statement by its spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, said the military Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure en route to Minna. 

Scene of the crash ChannelsTV

The statement read, “This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), @CAS_IOAma‬o, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.”

SaharaReporters, New York

