Kidnapped Kagara Students, Teachers Regain Freedom

The abductees comprised 27 students, 3 staff members and 12 relations of staff members.'

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2021

The 42 students, staff members and others kidnapped by bandits at Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State have regained freedom.

The abductees comprised 27 students, 3 staff members and 12 relations of staff members.'

According to the Nation, sources said the abductees, who were at a different location from the kidnapped passengers, are also on their way to Minna

The abducted passengers were said to be in Minna but yet to get to the Government House to meet Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, who will receive them officially.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Buhari Has Failed, He Should Step Down If He Can't Secure Nigerians—CSOs
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Affiliated To Shekau-led Boko Haram Release Abducted Passengers In Niger State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity The Bandits I Met In Niger Forest Claimed They Didn’t Know Who Abducted Kagara Students — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity JUST IN: Bandits Abduct 17 Nursing Mothers On Their Way To Wedding Ceremony In Katsina
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Residents Flee As B'Haram Terrorists Take Over Borno Community, Kill Many
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military THE LIST: Names Of Air Force Officers Killed In Abuja Plane Crash
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military UNVEILED: Identity Of Pilot Who Flew Ill-fated Nigerian Air Force Aircraft
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police UPDATED: Why We Arrested Former Imo Governor, Okorocha - Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: We Lost Seven Personnel In Abuja Plane Crash — Nigerian Air Force
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Police Invite Ondo Leaders To Abuja Over Alleged Killing Of Cow, Community Kicks
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Murderers, Miscreants, Hoodlums Have Joined APC — Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Two Feared Killed, Several Injured As Okorocha, Uzodinma's Supporters Clash Over Seized Estate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Buhari Has Failed, He Should Step Down If He Can't Secure Nigerians—CSOs
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics S'West Governors Responsible For Killings In Sasha Market, Others – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Three Herdsmen Arrested In Ogun With Bloodstained Cutlass, Caught For Burning Houses, Injuring Residents
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad