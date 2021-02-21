Kidnapped Kagara Students, Teachers Regain Freedom

The 42 students, staff members and others kidnapped by bandits at Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State have regained freedom.

The abductees comprised 27 students, 3 staff members and 12 relations of staff members.'

According to the Nation, sources said the abductees, who were at a different location from the kidnapped passengers, are also on their way to Minna

The abducted passengers were said to be in Minna but yet to get to the Government House to meet Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, who will receive them officially.