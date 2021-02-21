Oyo Road Transport Employers Association Urges Makinde To Allow It Control Motor Parks

The Oyo State chapter of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has called on Governor Seyi Makinde to allow the association take control of motor parks in the state.

Makinde had in February 2020 introduced the Park Management System (PMS) following the proscription of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

Seyi Makinde

The state chairman of RTEAN, Comrade Kamorudeen Idowu, in a statement said the association should be allowed to work fully in order to ensure effective generation of revenue for the state, adding that the government only proscribed NURTW.

He said that the association was well coordinated in all the local government areas in order to carry out it's activities successfully.

Idowu added that RTEAN has always been known to be a law-abiding and peaceful organisation and will continue to be so.

“We are ready to work with the government in all ways it requires. We know that Governor Seyi Makinde is a listening governor and will acede to our appeal. It is on record that a court in Ibadan a few days ago declared the activities of park managers illegal.

“Also, the LGs in Oyo state have been directed to take full charge of the parks. RTEAN is ready to work with the government.

He assured Makinde that the government will generate revenue through RTEAN.