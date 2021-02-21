Oyo Road Transport Employers Association Urges Makinde To Allow It Control Motor Parks

Makinde had in February 2020 introduced the Park Management System (PMS) following the proscription of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2021

The Oyo State chapter of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has called on Governor Seyi Makinde to allow the association take control of motor parks in the state.

Makinde had in February 2020 introduced the Park Management System (PMS) following the proscription of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

Seyi Makinde

The state chairman of RTEAN, Comrade Kamorudeen Idowu, in a statement said the association should be allowed to work fully in order to ensure effective generation of revenue for the state, adding that the government only proscribed NURTW. 

He said that the association was well coordinated in all the local government areas in order to carry out it's activities successfully.

Idowu added that RTEAN has always been known to be a law-abiding and peaceful organisation and will continue to be so.

“We are ready to work with the government in all ways it requires. We know that Governor Seyi Makinde is a listening governor and will acede to our appeal. It is on record that a court in Ibadan a few days ago declared the activities of park managers illegal.

“Also, the LGs in Oyo state have been directed to take full charge of the parks. RTEAN is ready to work with the government. 

He assured Makinde that the government will generate revenue through RTEAN.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military THE LIST: Names Of Air Force Officers Killed In Abuja Plane Crash
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Murderers, Miscreants, Hoodlums Have Joined APC — Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: We Lost Seven Personnel In Abuja Plane Crash — Nigerian Air Force
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military UNVEILED: Identity Of Pilot Who Flew Ill-fated Nigerian Air Force Aircraft
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military THE LIST: Names Of Air Force Officers Killed In Abuja Plane Crash
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Murderers, Miscreants, Hoodlums Have Joined APC — Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: We Lost Seven Personnel In Abuja Plane Crash — Nigerian Air Force
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military UNVEILED: Identity Of Pilot Who Flew Ill-fated Nigerian Air Force Aircraft
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Invite Ondo Leaders To Abuja Over Alleged Killing Of Cow, Community Kicks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Has Failed, He Should Step Down If He Can't Secure Nigerians—CSOs
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics S'West Governors Responsible For Killings In Sasha Market, Others – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gunmen Kill Okowa's Aide, Four Policemen, Cart-Away Rifles
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity The Bandits I Met In Niger Forest Claimed They Didn’t Know Who Abducted Kagara Students — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad