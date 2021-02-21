Security Operatives Cordon Off Crash Site, Attack Journalists With Sniffer Dogs

Many journalists who arrived at the scene with their live broadcast equipment for coverage were stopped and prevented from getting close to the crash site.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 21, 2021

A combined team of the Nigerian Army and Air Force have cordoned off the crash site of the Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft that crashlanded near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Many journalists who arrived at the scene with their live broadcast equipment for coverage were stopped and prevented from getting close to the crash site. 

People gathered at the site of the crash on Sunday REUTERS

The security operatives also attacked the journalists with sniffer dogs and asked them to vacate the area.

They accused the media of fuelling insurgency and instigating ethnic crisis with their reports.

A senior Air Force officer said, “I hate journalists. You are the cause of banditry and insurgency in the country.”

As of the time of filing this report, only the rescue team from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and firefighters were granted access to the scene.

Meanwhile, some of the villagers who spoke to SaharaReporters said they saw the ill-fated aircraft while coming down.

An eyewitness, Kingsley Onuche, said he was in church when he heard people shouting: “Blood of Jesus, Blood of Jesus.”

He explained further that when he came out, he discovered the pilot if the plane had lost control and the aircraft was coming down.

“When I came out of the church, I saw the plane nosediving and later crashed before the explosion,” he added.

"The only person that was still alive was burnt from down part and the person was a female.”

The ill-fated aircraft was en route to Minna in Niger State when it crashed close to the runway of the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a tweet, described the accident as “fatal” and prayed for the “departed souls”.

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna,” he tweeted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military THE LIST: Names Of Air Force Officers Killed In Abuja Plane Crash
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: We Lost Seven Personnel In Abuja Plane Crash — Nigerian Air Force
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military UNVEILED: Identity Of Pilot Who Flew Ill-fated Nigerian Air Force Aircraft
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Soldiers In Viral Video Taunt Shekau, Dare Him To Come Out
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Army Killing Innocent People In Orlu—Residents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Security Operatives At Nigerian Borders Cry Out Over Eight-month Unpaid Allowances
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military THE LIST: Names Of Air Force Officers Killed In Abuja Plane Crash
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Benin Benin Republic Ready To Be Nigeria's 37th State– Foreign Affairs Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Murderers, Miscreants, Hoodlums Have Joined APC — Buhari’s Minister, Aregbesola
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: We Lost Seven Personnel In Abuja Plane Crash — Nigerian Air Force
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How EFCC Backdated Letter To Cover Up Illegal Promotion of Bawa Ahead Of Senate Screening
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military UNVEILED: Identity Of Pilot Who Flew Ill-fated Nigerian Air Force Aircraft
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Invite Ondo Leaders To Abuja Over Alleged Killing Of Cow, Community Kicks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Has Failed, He Should Step Down If He Can't Secure Nigerians—CSOs
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Call Us When There Is Attack By Fulani Herdsmen In Your Domains, OPC, Agbekoya, Others Tell Yoruba Traditional Rulers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics S'West Governors Responsible For Killings In Sasha Market, Others – Senate President, Lawan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Gunmen Kill Okowa's Aide, Four Policemen, Cart-Away Rifles
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity The Bandits I Met In Niger Forest Claimed They Didn’t Know Who Abducted Kagara Students — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad