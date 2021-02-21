UNVEILED: Identity Of Pilot Who Flew Ill-fated Nigerian Air Force Aircraft

Flt. Lt. Haruna Gazman has been identified as the pilot of the Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft that crashed close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.

The aircraft en route to Minna in Niger State crashed close to the runway of the airport after reporting engine failure.

BREAKING: Six Feared Dead As @NigAirForce Plane Crashes In Abuja

The aircraft departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 10:33 am with six persons on board, including 2 crew members.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a tweet, described the accident as “fatal” and prayed for the “departed souls”.

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna,” he tweeted.

According to a Twitter user, Emmanuel Mac-den (@EmmanuelMacden1), Gazman who he described as his friend was the pilot of the ill-fated aircraft.

“My friend was the pilot of that flight, rest well Haruna Gazman,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Mac-den wrote, “Nigerian government failed you dearest Haruna Gazman. Keep resting well. You're a fighter.”

SaharaReporters had earlier obtained a list of five out of the seven person onboard the ill-fated NAF 201 B350 aircraft.

They were Gazama (Gazman), Flt. Lt. Piyo, Flg. Offr. Okpara, FS Olawumi and ACM Johnson.

