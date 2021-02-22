Bandits Set Church Ablaze In Kaduna, Kill Father, Son

Bandits have attacked a church and two houses in Kikwari community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, setting fire to the structures.

SaharaReporters learnt that the bandits also attacked Baka village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, in a fresh onslaught where they murdered a father and his son.

The Kaduna Government identified the church as the Holy Family Catholic Church, saying on receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai commiserated with the community and condemned the burning of the place of worship.

“He charged worshippers to remain strong in their faith and devotion, and see it as an act perpetrated by enemies of peace, humanity, and diversity who will not succeed but will be defeated by the grace of God,” a statement on Sunday said.

It was learnt that the bandits also abducted nine people in the community which recorded its second attack within eight days.

The bandits attacked the residence of one Dan’azumi Musa who was killed; they also killed Dan’azumi’s brother, Sale Musa, and his son, Amiru Sale Musa.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits had initially abducted 22 people from the community but troops based in the Sabon Birni area engaged them and rescued 13 captives in the process.

Aruwan, however, stated that at the time the 13 victims were rescued, another group of bandits escaped with a set of nine hostages, mostly women, and children.

He said those in captivity were Saudatu Garba, Laraba Idris, Auta Mansur, Ibrahim Danlami, Hauwa Sale, Fatima Idris, Safara Sale, Shafaatu Idris (infant), and Fiddausi Mansur (infant).

The commissioner said El-Rufai had conveyed his grief over the repeated attacks and condoled with the family of the slain father and son while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

He said El-Rufai also commended the troops for their quick response and thanked them for the safe rescue of 13 victims.

The commissioner added that El-Rufai had directed the state emergency management agency to urgently assess the damage done and take appropriate actions while security agencies will sustain patrols in the area.