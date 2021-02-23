22-year-old Secondary School Dropout Bags 7 Months Jail For Impersonation In Ibadan

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced an internet fraudster, Mathew Daniel Ogwuche (aka Karlee Grey ), to seven months in prison after finding him guilty of impersonation in a criminal charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

A statement by the spokesperson for the commission, Wilson Iwujare, indicated that the 22-year-old secondary school dropout was convicted on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 as the judge held that the commission successfully proved the allegation that he impersonated one Karlee Grey to defraud people through the use of the internet.

The offence is contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the same Act.

The judge also ordered that the convict restitute the sum of $645 (Six hundred and forty five dollars) and forfeits one HP laptop and one Infinix S4 mobile phone to the Nigerian government through the EFCC.