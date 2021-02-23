22-year-old Secondary School Dropout Bags 7 Months Jail For Impersonation In Ibadan

The judge also ordered that the convict restitute the sum of $645 (Six hundred and forty five dollars) and forfeits one HP laptop and one Infinix S4 mobile phone to the Nigerian government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2021

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced an internet fraudster, Mathew Daniel Ogwuche (aka Karlee Grey ), to seven months in prison after finding him guilty of impersonation in a criminal charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

A statement by the spokesperson for the commission, Wilson Iwujare, indicated that the 22-year-old secondary school dropout was convicted on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 as the judge held that the commission successfully proved the allegation that he impersonated one Karlee Grey to defraud people through the use of the internet.

The offence is contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the same Act.

The judge also ordered that the convict restitute the sum of $645 (Six hundred and forty five dollars)  and  forfeits one HP laptop and one Infinix S4 mobile phone to the Nigerian government through the  EFCC.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME US Convicts 23-year-old Nigerian Lady, Oyindamola For Defrauding Elderly Americans
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged N26million Fraud: EFCC Presents Third Witness Against Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Trial Of Pharmacist Detained By Buhari Regime For 11 Months Over Tweet Continues Wednesday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Of Adamawa Football Club Driver Reduce Ransom From N50million To N1million
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Community Residents Lament Invasion By Policemen, Landgrabbers, Allege Indiscriminate Shootings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Court To Hear Sowore, Bakare's N1billion Suit Against DSS, AGF For Unlawful Detention After 15 Months
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Have Only Killed Few People, Their Killings Mostly Accidental —Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity You’re Being Killed, Attacked By Non-Muslim Soldiers To Cause Chaos, Sheikh Gumi Tells Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Is A ‘Drunkard’ – Kogi Senator, Adeyemi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Niger Delta Militants Threaten To Carry Out Attacks In Abuja, Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME US Convicts 23-year-old Nigerian Lady, Oyindamola For Defrauding Elderly Americans
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Terrorism UNVEILED: Identity Of ISWAP Suicide Bomber Who Killed ‘Many Nigerian Soldiers’
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Abductors Had Out-Of-This-World Weapons, Sought Forgiveness – Niger Travellers Recount Ordeal In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herders Demand N475billion Compensation For Property Lost In Shasha Crisis
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Jobs Osun Pensioners Lament Neglect, Refute Government's Payment Of Arrears Claim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Navy Personnel Escape Death In Another Military Mishap In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Energy Lagos Residents Detain Ikeja Electric Officer, Vehicle Over Estimated Billing
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad