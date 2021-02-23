Niger Delta Militants Threaten To Carry Out Attacks In Abuja, Lagos

A group of Niger Delta militants, Supreme Egbesu Liberation Fighters, has threatened to destroy infrastructure in Lagos and Abuja.

The group made the threat in a video posted on Tuesday by Africa Independent Television (AIT).

File photo of Niger Delta militant

In the video, the group accused the Nigerian government of marginalising the region and failing to deliver on the amnesty programme.

Reading from a statement, a masked member of the group said there has been no meaningful development in the area since they accepted an amnesty programme offered by the government.

“Till date, there are no schools, no potable water, no light, no hospital and access roads for our people to enjoy,” the masked man said.

Also, according to the group, there has been no meaningful progress regarding the proposed Ogoni clean-up project.

The group said the Nigerian government “has decided to play politics against the meaningful development of our people”.

It said the way “Zamfara gold mining sector is being handled by their people”, the people of Niger Delta should also be allowed to manage their resources.

It said, “Over the years, the Niger Delta people have made frantic efforts to create an enabling environment… but to our great dismay, the Nigerian government over the years has decided to handle the issues of the Niger Delta with kid gloves. They have betrayed the struggle and have left the people to their fate.

“Rather, what is visible is the presence of military gunboat and the numerous military personnel dispersed to the Niger Delta who are killing, raping, and maiming the innocent people of the region.

“Look at the security surveillance contract taking place in our region through the federal government, these agencies in place have decided to shortchange our people. Now in our territorial waters, it is an Israeli company that is providing waterway security which we have competent hands with expert knowledge to manage.

“Don’t worry, because we are coming to destroy all your infrastructure in Abuja and Lagos. As a group committed to giving total liberation to our people, we will destroy the oil facilities both onshore and offshore in no distant time, we will be seen to be crippling the Nigerian economy.”

The group nominated former President Goodluck Jonathan and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to mediate between it and the Nigerian government.

Any insurgency in the South South region will worsen the economic situation in the country as the bulk of Nigeria’s income is derived from oil, which is mined from the area. It will also worsen the state of insecurity in the country which is already fighting insurgency and banditry.