Niger Delta: Renewed Threat By Militia Group Caused by Injustice – Ijaw Youths

The IYC said the president must nip the threat in the bud before it becomes uncontrollable and drags the economy backward.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2021

Ijaw youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the injustice in the country which has led to rising tension and insecurity. 

According to the youths under the aegis of the Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide, the current security challenges in the country and the renewed threat by some Niger Delta militants and agitators to crumble the economy is because of the perceived injustices meted out to the region. 

IYC members demonstrating IYC Worldwide

The IYC, through its national spokesperson, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, in a statement issued in Yenagoa, said the president must nip the threat in the bud before it becomes uncontrollable and drags the economy backward.

He said, “We, therefore, insist that with the current security challenges in the country and the renewed threat by some Niger Delta militants and agitators to crumble the economy because of the perceived injustices meted out to the region as we’ve witnessed, it’s only right for us to be treated equally in a country we are contributing so much to its economy which will douse the palpable tension.”

On the recent promotion of some senior police officers amongst which is a Bayelsa State-born Moses Ambakina Jitoboh to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), the youth council commended gesture accorded him, describing the promotion as well-deserved. 

The group, however, warned that the promotion of Jitoboh should not be another sinister plan to violate the Police Act, 2020 and retire him as he still has nine years to serve in the Police Force.

“We are glad that our son has now been promoted to the rank of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, it is our most earnest hope that this promotion is not a sinister plan to retire him even as he still has nine years to serve in the Police Force,” he said.

Ekerefe warned the Police Force not to ignore the Police Act, 2020 which provides that “in line with the provision of Section 18 (8) of the Police Act, 2020 which states thus ‘every Police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.’” 

“The section under reference brings the Police Force into an era of predictability just like the Civil Service Rule as the provision is mandatory, fixed like the rock of Gibraltar and cannot be moved willy-nilly.”

He continued, “Now that DIG Moses Ambakina Jitoboh has been duly decorated in his new rank, he stands out as the most, if not, the only qualified person for the office of the IGP and we aren't pretending or begging to be given what is due to our son. We are Nigerians and must be treated as such. We will not accept a second-class citizen treatment when it comes to appointments and first-class citizens when it comes to the exploitation of our resources.

“We want to observe that under this present administration, the people of the Niger Delta have had cases of unfair treatments meted out to qualified and deserving persons from the region. Take a look at the way the former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Matthew Seiyefa, was treated and summarily retired. The region has had a huge share of imbalance and unfair treatment at the federal level of government.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Burn Three Alive In Edo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Rocket Hits Maiduguri
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Don’t Carry AK-47 Rifles, Bauchi Governor Makes U-Turn, Praises Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Oluwo To Yoruba Activists: Use Energy For Pursuing Herders To Address Ritual Killings In South-West
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Negotiation With Bandits Not The Best Way To Fight Insecurity– Abdulsalami Abubakar
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics What Magu Told Me After My Appointment – New EFCC Boss, Bawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Supplying Rich Lagosians Cakes, Biscuits Baked With Drugs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Burn Three Alive In Edo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Rocket Hits Maiduguri
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Receives List Of Corruption Cases Worth N900billion Now Dormant Under His Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Don’t Carry AK-47 Rifles, Bauchi Governor Makes U-Turn, Praises Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics You Need Mental Evaluation, Ikpeazu Replies Adeyemi After Senator Called Him Drunkard
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Recovers Bodies Of Four Soldiers Allegedly Killed By IPOB In Orlu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Oluwo To Yoruba Activists: Use Energy For Pursuing Herders To Address Ritual Killings In South-West
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Negotiation With Bandits Not The Best Way To Fight Insecurity– Abdulsalami Abubakar
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad