Oyo Park Management Boss, Auxiliary Allegedly Leads Hoodlums To Disrupt APC Registration Exercise In Ibadan

The Chairman of Oyo State Park Management Disciplinary Committee, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly called Auxiliary, on Tuesday, allegedly led hoodlums to disrupt the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibadan Northeast Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that Auxiliary and his gang invaded Aliwo area of Ibadan in the early hours of Tuesday to disrupt the party's exercise at Ward 12, Polling Units 5 and 6 in the council area.



The source said, “Auxiliary and his gang did not only disrupt the process, they also carted away APC registration materials."

According to the source, after some of the hoodlums shot indiscriminately to disperse APC members who were gathered to register and revalidate their membership, Auxiliary launched an attack on Alhaji Amidu Were in Aliwo and destroyed his office.

Were, in a 3.26-second video obtained by SaharaReporters appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to caution the Chairman of the Oyo State Park Management System.

Similarly, early last week, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Segun Popoola, who represents Ibadan South East Constituency II, reportedly led hoodlums to disrupt the membership registration of APC in Ibadan Southeast Local Government Area.

According to the report, Popoola mobilised heavily armed hoodlums to disrupt the APC registration at Units 25, 26 and 27 at Oju Odo academy, ward 10, in the council area.