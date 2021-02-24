Trump Appeals Indefinite Suspension From Facebook, Instagram

Former US President, Donald Trump, has reportedly filed a statement appealing his ban from Facebook and Instagram to an independent oversight panel.

The ex-president submitted a “user statement” to the oversight board that the companies created to oversee bans, Reuters reported Tuesday, quoting a spokesperson for the board.

A decision on whether to let Trump back on the massive social media platforms is expected in April, Britain’s Channel 4 reported.

The board received close to 10,000 comments from the public, by far the most it’s ever received about a decision.

Trump was indefinitely suspended from Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, on January 7, a day after a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol after a speech in which he insisted the presidential election was stolen from him.

The former president was also suspended from YouTube.

Twitter has banned Trump permanently and says it has no plans to review or rescind the ban, even if Trump runs for president again.