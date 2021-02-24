You Need Mental Evaluation, Ikpeazu Replies Adeyemi After Senator Called Him Drunkard

Ememanka advised the Senator to quickly "seek psychiatric help before his case becomes unmanageable."

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 24, 2021

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okozie Ikpeazu, Onyebuchi Ememanka, has berated Senator Smart Adeyemi over his comment that drunkards govern Abia.

Ememanka advised the Senator to quickly "seek psychiatric help before his case becomes unmanageable."

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

He said this in a statement, in Umuahia, on Tuesday.

"Our view is that the Senator is either suffering from a protracted case of mental illness or is battling with occasional fits of schizophrenia which manifests in making careless, dishonourable, unrelated and incoherent statements," the statement quoted him to have said.

 Adeyemi had on Tuesday described Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State as a 'champagne drinking man.'

According to Adeyemi, while contributing to a motion on the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria, Abia is governed by drunkards.

Responding to a social media post allegedly linked to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from Abia, the lawmaker said, "Some governors are doing their best, we are lucky to have a governor who has taken the issue of security as a serious priority.

"We are bordered by nine states, but we had an experience of the unfortunate incidents that are happening in neighbouring states. Some governors are committed to the protection of their people. In my state, the governor awarded contracts for the renovation of schools and provided security services.

"In some states where we have highly intelligent people, highly educated people, very enterprising people, like Abia, they are governed by drunkards. The governor of Abia is a champagne drinking man. Abia people are impoverished more than ever before. Abia people are unfortunate."

Responding, Ikpeazu's chief press secretary said, "If Senator Adeyemi was of sound mind, he should have known that when it comes to education, Abia is miles ahead of his home state of Kogi.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu does not take alcoholic drinks and he is shocked at the schizophrenic outburst of Senator Adeyemi, whom he has never met nor had any dealings whatsoever with officially nor privately."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Kingship Tussle: Gombe Governor Responsible For Orgy Of Violence In Biliri — SMBLF
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics We Don’t Carry AK-47s Like Herdsmen — Farmers Counter Lalong's Claim
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Oyo Park Management Boss, Auxiliary Allegedly Leads Hoodlums To Disrupt APC Registration Exercise In Ibadan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Is A ‘Drunkard’ – Kogi Senator, Adeyemi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Rocket Hits Maiduguri
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News I Said COVID-19 Shouldn't End In Error—Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Energy Lagos Residents Detain Ikeja Electric Officer, Vehicle Over Estimated Billing
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Abductors Had Out-Of-This-World Weapons, Sought Forgiveness – Niger Travellers Recount Ordeal In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Have Only Killed Few People, Their Killings Mostly Accidental —Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kingship Tussle: Gombe Governor Responsible For Orgy Of Violence In Biliri — SMBLF
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Terrorism UNVEILED: Identity Of ISWAP Suicide Bomber Who Killed ‘Many Nigerian Soldiers’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education UNIABUJA Lecturer Beaten By Students For Allegedly Collecting Answer Scripts 45 Minutes Into A 3-hour Exam
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Niger Delta Militants Threaten To Carry Out Attacks In Abuja, Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME US Convicts 23-year-old Nigerian Lady, Oyindamola For Defrauding Elderly Americans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Businessman Remanded For ‘Adulterating Engine Oil, Forging Standard Organisation Of Nigeria Logo’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad