You Need Mental Evaluation, Ikpeazu Replies Adeyemi After Senator Called Him Drunkard

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okozie Ikpeazu, Onyebuchi Ememanka, has berated Senator Smart Adeyemi over his comment that drunkards govern Abia.

Ememanka advised the Senator to quickly "seek psychiatric help before his case becomes unmanageable."

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

He said this in a statement, in Umuahia, on Tuesday.

"Our view is that the Senator is either suffering from a protracted case of mental illness or is battling with occasional fits of schizophrenia which manifests in making careless, dishonourable, unrelated and incoherent statements," the statement quoted him to have said.

Adeyemi had on Tuesday described Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State as a 'champagne drinking man.'

According to Adeyemi, while contributing to a motion on the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria, Abia is governed by drunkards.

Responding to a social media post allegedly linked to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from Abia, the lawmaker said, "Some governors are doing their best, we are lucky to have a governor who has taken the issue of security as a serious priority.

"We are bordered by nine states, but we had an experience of the unfortunate incidents that are happening in neighbouring states. Some governors are committed to the protection of their people. In my state, the governor awarded contracts for the renovation of schools and provided security services.

"In some states where we have highly intelligent people, highly educated people, very enterprising people, like Abia, they are governed by drunkards. The governor of Abia is a champagne drinking man. Abia people are impoverished more than ever before. Abia people are unfortunate."

Responding, Ikpeazu's chief press secretary said, "If Senator Adeyemi was of sound mind, he should have known that when it comes to education, Abia is miles ahead of his home state of Kogi.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu does not take alcoholic drinks and he is shocked at the schizophrenic outburst of Senator Adeyemi, whom he has never met nor had any dealings whatsoever with officially nor privately."