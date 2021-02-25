100-Level FUTO Student Commits Suicide

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

A 100 level Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) student, Daniel Nwafor, has committed suicide.

The Department of Chemistry student carried out the act on Tuesday in his lodge at Umuchima, Ihiagwa in Owerri West Council Area of Imo State.

He was found hanging in his room.

Sources said that the late Daniel returned to the lodge with his mother about seven days ago and he took his life two days after his mum left the residence.

It was also gathered the deceased was initially facing some health challenges and going through pains.

The Nation learnt he left a note for his mother, later taken into police custody.

Reacting, the varsity’s Public Relations Officer, Uche Nwaelue, confirmed that the deceased was a first-year student of the institution and wondered why an 18- year- old would take his life.

“Somebody brought the picture to me though. I have not visited the scene but I wonder why an 18-year-old person would take his life; this is an end time,” she said.

Also confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu SP, said that the deceased had been taken to the mortuary.

“I can confirm the report to be true. It happened and the body has been taken to the mortuary,” he said.
 

