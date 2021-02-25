Biden Revokes Trump’s Order Suspending Visas For Temporary Foreign Workers

Immigrant advocates had pressed in recent weeks for him to lift the visa ban, which was set to expire on March 31.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

US President, Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a proclamation made by his predecessor blocking many green card applicants from entering the United States, Reuters reports.

Former President Donald Trump issued the ban last year, saying it was needed to protect US workers amid high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joe Biden

Biden rejected that reasoning in a proclamation on Wednesday rescinding the visa ban. The Democratic president said it had prevented families from reuniting in the United States and harmed US businesses.

Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to reverse many of Trump's hardline immigration policies. Immigrant advocates had pressed in recent weeks for him to lift the visa ban, which was set to expire on March 31.

Biden left in place another ban on most foreign temporary workers.

In October, a federal judge in California blocked Trump's ban on those foreign guest workers as it affected hundreds of thousands of US businesses that fought the policy in court.

Curtis Morrison, a California-based immigration attorney, who represents people subject to the ban said Biden will now have to tackle a growing backlog of applications that have been held up for months as the pandemic shut down most visa processing by the State Department. The process could potentially take years, he said.

"It's a backlog that Trump created. He broke the immigration system,” Morrison said.

SaharaReporters, New York

