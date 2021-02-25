Four Nigerians Who Specialise In Facebook, Email Scams Arrested In Sri Lanka

Eight suspects, including four Nigerians, have been arrested for defrauding people of Rs. 1.7 million via an online scam.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana, said the suspects were arrested based on a complaint filed at the Peliyagoda Police by the victim.

The suspects are reported to have defrauded the victim by requesting a cash deposit to be made to receive a gift won overseas.

The victim had thereafter deposited the requested cash in stages, following which he had realized that he had been defrauded.

Investigations conducted by the Kelaniya Police revealed that the suspects had utilized text messages and social media, especially Facebook, to carry out the online scam.

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that organized groups were carrying out the scam.

DIG Ajith Rohana said apart from the four Nigerians, a couple and two other women had also been arrested over the online scam.

The police seized 79 foreign SIM cards, two laptops, 100 papers used to print counterfeit currency, and other equipment from the Nigerians' residence in Mount Lavinia.

The suspects were to be produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate's Court today.

The Kelaniya Police is conducting further investigations into the online scam.

The police spokesman warned the public to remain vigilant of such online scams operated via text messages and social media, primarily via Facebook and email.

In January, three individuals, including a Nigerian, were remanded on charges of defrauding a Sri Lankan living in France via email.

The police also cautioned the public of an online scam operated by Nigerians and Chinese nationals in September 2020, Colombo Gazette reports.