Four Police Officers Killed By Gunmen In Anambra

Four policemen were reportedly killed on Wednesday at Nkpologwu, in Aguata local government area of Anambra State by unknown gunmen. Their rifles were taken away.

They were killed at a checkpoint in the community and the police patrol vehicle at the checkpoint was set ablaze by the assailants.

The state Commissioner of Police has already visited two spots in Mkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area and Omogho in Orumba North, where the attack took place.

Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Haruna, said the gunmen, who drove in a saloon car and a black Mercedes Benz 4Matic SUV, opened fire on the policemen deployed to patrol the two locations.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Bala Kuryas, had ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and asked that perpetrators of the dastardly act be brought to book.

A senior police officer in the local government, who confirmed the killing to Vanguard, said, "Honestly, it was a black Wednesday in Anambra. I don't know what those boys want to gain from this act.

"We lost our gallant men today again, a few days after the Aba, Abia State incident. Do they want us to leave the force for them?

"This thing is getting out of hand; when our men respond now, some members of the public will start shouting on policemen."

A community leader in Achina, a neighbouring town to Nkpologwu, who also pleaded anonymity, said he saw up to four dead bodies at the scene.