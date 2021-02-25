Four Police Officers Killed By Gunmen In Anambra

The Commissioner of Police, Bala Kuryas, had ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and asked that perpetrators of the dastardly act be brought to book.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

Four policemen were reportedly killed on Wednesday at Nkpologwu, in Aguata local government area of Anambra State by unknown gunmen. Their rifles were taken away. 

They were killed at a checkpoint in the community and the police patrol vehicle at the checkpoint was set ablaze by the assailants. 

The state Commissioner of Police has already visited two spots in Mkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area and Omogho in Orumba North, where the attack took place. 

Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Haruna, said the gunmen, who drove in a saloon car and a black Mercedes Benz 4Matic SUV, opened fire on the policemen deployed to patrol the two locations. 

He said the Commissioner of Police, Bala Kuryas, had ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and asked that perpetrators of the dastardly act be brought to book. 

A senior police officer in the local government, who confirmed the killing to Vanguard, said, "Honestly, it was a black Wednesday in Anambra. I don't know what those boys want to gain from this act.

"We lost our gallant men today again, a few days after the Aba, Abia State incident. Do they want us to leave the force for them? 

"This thing is getting out of hand; when our men respond now, some members of the public will start shouting on policemen." 

A community leader in Achina, a neighbouring town to Nkpologwu, who also pleaded anonymity, said he saw up to four dead bodies at the scene.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME "They Poured Hot Water On My Groin, Beat Me Up"—Saudi Man Accuses Nigerian Women Of Robbing Him In Dubai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Student Commits Suicide In Ekiti
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Supplying Rich Lagosians Cakes, Biscuits Baked With Drugs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Update: Gunmen Kill One Policeman, Injure Two In Delta Bullion Van Attack
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Nigerians Who Specialise In Facebook, Email Scams Arrested In Sri Lanka
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man, Joel Obi Arrested For Selling Heroin In India
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Don’t Carry AK-47 Rifles, Bauchi Governor Makes U-Turn, Praises Herdsmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics What Magu Told Me After My Appointment – New EFCC Boss, Bawa
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Recovers Bodies Of Four Soldiers Allegedly Killed By IPOB In Orlu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 100-Level FUTO Student Commits Suicide
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME "They Poured Hot Water On My Groin, Beat Me Up"—Saudi Man Accuses Nigerian Women Of Robbing Him In Dubai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Student Commits Suicide In Ekiti
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics El-Rufai Can Never Be Jonathan’s Running Mate, Says Omokri
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Biafra Is Not A Child’s Play, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Supplying Rich Lagosians Cakes, Biscuits Baked With Drugs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: I Have No Interest In Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition—Fayose
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad