Gunmen Attack Police Patrol Team In Cross River, Kill Officers, Steal Rifles

There is tension in the area as many residents had fled going by the apprehension generated by the attack on the police station.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

Unknown gunmen have attacked a police patrol team around Akai Effa Roundabout in Calabar, Cross River State, killing the policemen on duty and stealing their weapons.

SaharaReporters learnt that the gunmen struck around 10pm yesterday, killing all the policemen on the team – the number of whom has yet to be ascertained as of the time of this report.

A source stated that there is tension in the area as many residents had fled going by the apprehension generated by the attack on the police station.

“The attack was carried out by heavily armed unknown gunmen this morning on a police patrol team stationed at Akai Effa Roundabout, close to Ayade Rice Factory in Calabar, Cross River State. The gunmen killed all the policemen and collected their rifles.

“Residents of the area are now deserting the place after the bodies of the slain policemen by armed criminals were discovered this morning.

“The attack was suspected to have been carried out by the agitators and militant groups looking for weapons. The police team vehicle was ridden with bullets and bloodstains. There is fear in our area, as everyone is moving to neighbouring areas to escape the fury and indiscriminate arrest by the police,” a resident told SaharaReporters.
 

