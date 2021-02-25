I Wanted To Sell My Baby For N400,000 As I Slept With 15 Men Without Condom— Ebonyi Woman

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

A 32-year-old woman, Victoria Chukwube, who was arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command has said she attempted to sell her four-month-old baby because she was not sure of the child’s paternity.

Chukwube, who said she worked as a commercial sex worker, stated that she had slept with 15 men without protection and she wanted to sell her baby for N40,000 to raise money to start a business of selling drinks.

On how she was impregnated, she said, “On this fateful day, I needed to buy enough provisions for myself. So, I decided to go look for customers (men) to have sex with me. I collected a sum of N5,000 from each of the men that slept with me without using a condom. I had sex with 15 men on that day.

“So, I was able to meet up with my demand after having sex with them (the 15 men). But this day has actually put me into trouble because I got impregnated as a result of the multiple sex I had. I don’t even know who to hold responsible for the baby.

“The baby is a disturbance to my business because I didn’t plan to have a child so, this was why I wanted to sell him to enable me to concentrate on my beer parlour business that I intend to start soon.”

The baby has been transferred to the Ministry of Women Affairs for proper examination of her mental state of health and to enable them to take further action.

Speaking to Vanguard, the state police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said Chukwube was arrested following a tip-off.

Despite interrogation, the lady refused to disclose her state of origin or local government area but maintained that she did not have the financial ability to take care of the child.

She said, “I am a 32-year-old commercial sex worker and my baby is just four months old. I wanted to sell the baby for N40,000 to start up a business. I have a fridge and I reside at Ogbe Hausa in Abakaliki.”

