Robbers Attack Ibadan Community, Machete Residents

No fewer than five residents of Tella, Akobo Oju Irin, Lagelu Local Government Area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, sustained injuries when armed robbers invaded the area on Wednesday.

One of the landlords in the area, Mogaji Wale Oladoja, told SaharaReporters that on arrival, the robbers shot at his gate, demanding that he should open his door.

Oyo state on the map

"They got to my house around 12:30am. They fired at my gate and wounded one of my neighbours. When they eventually broke my door, they asked me to come out but I pretended as if I was not inside. They spent more than one hour in my house alone. Though I have reported at the Akobo police station, I think it is time for the police to do more," he said.

One of the victims, Shade Oladejo, who was macheted several times by the robbers, is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital while four others who also sustained varying degrees of injury are medically stable.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the robbers arrived at the area around 12am and started shooting indiscriminately. They threatened to kill the first landlord in the street if he refused to open his door.

The source said, "When they arrived on our street, we initially thought it was the security guard that was shooting until we heard a voice asking our people to stay calm indoors. They held one of the landlord's sons and took him round the street to have access to other houses.

"We heard when they asked our neighbour, a prominent Mogaji in Ibadan, to open his doors, he didn't open it. A close neighbour to him was almost killed. Five people were affected but one of them was machete several times. He is now undergoing treatment. I pray he survives."