Student Commits Suicide In Ekiti

His parents and residents of the community woke up Wednesday morning to meet his lifeless body dangling from the roof.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

A yet-to-be-identified young man from Aragba street, Omuo Oke Ekiti has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself. 

It could not be immediately ascertained why the young man took his life. 

Vanguard gathered that his parents and residents of the community woke up Wednesday morning to meet his lifeless body dangling from the roof.

 A member of the community, who preferred to be anonymous, told Vanguard that the young man was a student of one of the universities in the state but suddenly dropped out for no reason. 

He was also said to have even attempted suicide last year by taking poison, but he quickly rushed to the hospital where he was treated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME "They Poured Hot Water On My Groin, Beat Me Up"—Saudi Man Accuses Nigerian Women Of Robbing Him In Dubai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Supplying Rich Lagosians Cakes, Biscuits Baked With Drugs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Update: Gunmen Kill One Policeman, Injure Two In Delta Bullion Van Attack
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Nigerians Who Specialise In Facebook, Email Scams Arrested In Sri Lanka
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Police Officers Killed By Gunmen In Anambra
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man, Joel Obi Arrested For Selling Heroin In India
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Don’t Carry AK-47 Rifles, Bauchi Governor Makes U-Turn, Praises Herdsmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics What Magu Told Me After My Appointment – New EFCC Boss, Bawa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Recovers Bodies Of Four Soldiers Allegedly Killed By IPOB In Orlu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News 100-Level FUTO Student Commits Suicide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME "They Poured Hot Water On My Groin, Beat Me Up"—Saudi Man Accuses Nigerian Women Of Robbing Him In Dubai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics El-Rufai Can Never Be Jonathan’s Running Mate, Says Omokri
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Biafra Is Not A Child’s Play, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Supplying Rich Lagosians Cakes, Biscuits Baked With Drugs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: I Have No Interest In Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition—Fayose
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Military Cleared At Least Three Villages In Marte After 48-Hour Deadline ─ Source
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad