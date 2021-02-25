"They Poured Hot Water On My Groin, Beat Me Up"—Saudi Man Accuses Nigerian Women Of Robbing Him In Dubai

A gang of four Nigerians have been accused of burning a man's private parts with boiling water and stealing his money, gulfnews.com reports.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 37-year-old man from Saudi Arabia was lured to an apartment in the Al Barsha area through a dating application in June last year.

He was locked inside the apartment for three hours, where the four Nigerians allegedly beat him up and burnt him with boiling water.

"I received a message from a woman through the app asking to meet. An African woman opened the door and said the woman would be back. She asked me to wait for her," said the Saudi man in official records.

The four Nigerians attacked him and beat him up, the court was told.

He said around four or five women also joined and all of them began hitting him.

"They tied my hand and stripped me naked. One of the women poured boiling water on my groin and others were recording," he added.

"They continued to torture me, hitting me on the eyes and ears. They wanted me to open the bank's application on my smartphone and wanted the passcodes for my credit cards."

He said he resisted for a while, but in the end, gave up and gave the passcode. Three women reportedly went to the ATM to withdraw the money but returned, telling him the passcode was wrong and poured more boiling water on his body, causing him second-degree burns.

The Saudi man reportedly fainted and when he regained his consciousness, he found two men in the apartment. "They left the place after some time. I finally gathered my strength and went downstairs," he said.

As he reached the road, a police patrol was in the locality with an Indian man, who was also complaining after the gang attacked him with a similar modus operandi and stole his money.

The Saudi man was transferred to Rashid Hospital. Medical reports said the man was left with a 10 per cent permanent disability due to the assault.

Police were able to arrest four men, all from Nigeria aged between 24 and 35. Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants with confinement, theft, sexual abuse, physical assault, causing a disability and issuing threats. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 23.